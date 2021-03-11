Four months after the scheduled start of the postponed Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it will buy vaccines from China to facilitate the organization of both the event to be held in Japan and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The announcement by the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, came after the Chinese authorities offered the Olympic body “make available additional doses of vaccines”, in an unspecified quantity, “for the participants” in these two editions of the Games.

The IOC, which does not want to make the vaccine mandatory for the Games taking into account the very uneven availability of doses, it will “pay” for these injections, which concern “not only the Olympic teams, but also the Paralympics”, according to Bach.

No timetable has been provided, nor any details on the attribution of these vaccines, which can be done “through international partners, or directly”.

On the second day of the 137th session of the Games, Thomas Bach was once again optimistic about the Tokyo Games, already postponed for a year and planned. from July 23 to August 8, despite the health crisis.

According to the IOC pattern, “a significant number of Olympic teams have already been vaccinated, in accordance with their national guidelines,” when the eventual priority given to vaccinating healthy athletes remains a sensitive issue in the Olympic world.

The instance, on the other hand, promised that “for each additional dose” attributed to the Olympic delegations, to “buy two more for the population of the same country”, according to the president of the IOC.

On the other hand, “another significant number” of delegations “received a commitment from their governments”, leaving to expect a significant vaccination coverage among the 11,000 athletes expected this year in Japan.

Bach has insisted for several months on the number of international competitions that have been organized since last year without leading to a wave of contamination, even before vaccines provided additional protection.

A vast majority of the Japanese population remains, however, hostile to hosting the Games this year, as the spread of more contagious variants of Covid-19 for now prohibiting any relaxation in terms of health precautions.

With information from AFP