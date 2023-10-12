The ROC stated that the suspension of the organization will not affect Russian athletes

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) commented on the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend him. The organization’s statement is given on the official website.

“Russian athletes, the vast majority of whom are still groundlessly excluded from international performances, are not affected by this step in any way; their neutralization status remains unchanged,” the ROC said. The organization emphasized that it reserves the right to protect its own interests, as well as the interests of Russian athletes.

The ROC called the suspension another counterproductive decision. The committee added that in this way the IOC de jure consolidated its decision regarding the Russian Olympic Committee, adopted de facto back in February 2022.

Tarasova considered the IOC decision to be lawful

Honored figure skating coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova said that the IOC had every right to suspend the ROC. At the same time, she noted that the Russian side had every right to include representation of four new regions in the organization, which resulted in sanctions from the international committee.

It was necessary to present some serious international document to the IOC, which would explain that these are our new territories. But this document should not have been from Russia Tatiana TarasovaHonored Coach of the USSR

At the same time, Tarasova added that there is nothing good in the removal. She assessed this decision with the phrase “everyone has their own truth.”

OCD’s suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

The IOC announced its decision on October 12. The organization’s communications director, Mark Adams, said that the reason was the inclusion of representative offices of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in the ROC, and called this a violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The ROC can no longer act as a National Olympic Committee (NOC) and receive funds from the IOC Mark AdamsIOC Communications Director

It was noted that the IOC reserves the right to decide on the admission of Russian athletes to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The timing of a verdict on this issue was not specified.

The Olympic Councils of four new regions of Russia became part of the ROC on October 5

The decision to annex the representative offices of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions accepted at a meeting of the executive committee of the ROC.

After this, the head of the NOC of Ukraine, Vadim Gutzeit, turned to IOC President Thomas Bach with a request to impose sanctions against the ROC. In response to this statement, the IOC promised to find out all the details of the current situation.

On March 28, the IOC recommended that Belarusians and Russians who do not support the special operation in Ukraine be allowed to compete in neutral status. However, athletes associated with the armed forces or security forces of their countries are recommended not to be allowed to participate in tournaments.