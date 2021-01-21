The International Olympic Committee is not currently considering the option of canceling the scheduled 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the epidemiological situation in the world. About this in an interview Kyodo said IOC member Richard Pound.

“The IOC has no intention of canceling the Olympics,” he said.

Another postponement would be difficult, the agency’s interlocutor emphasized, noting that with the spread of coronavirus infection “it would be advisable to hold the Games without spectators.”

Today, as Pound clarified, there are no guarantees that the Olympic Games will take place according to the current plan.

The Olympics were originally supposed to be held in the Japanese capital from July 24 to August 9, however, the management decided to postpone the competition for a year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Ufa authorities announced their intention to apply to host the Winter Olympics in 2030.