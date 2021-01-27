Since last year the Olympic Games were canceled for the first time in history, the question surrounding the Olympic movement is whether the conditions will be in place for the appointment in Tokyo to start on July 23, since the pandemic of the coronavirus still plagues the world. And from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) they remain firm in its realization: “Our mission is to organize the Olympic Games, not cancel them”.

Through a videoconference, Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC, also dismissed the speculations that occurred in the last hours of moving the appointment to another city, after the offer of the state of Florida, in the United States. “All the speculations about Tokyo unsettle the Olympians. That is why we do not waste our time in speculation and we focus on the opening ceremony and how the Games will be, “he said.

“It is not irresponsible to keep thinking about holding the Olympics. If we thought that the Games will not be safe and that it would be irresponsible to do them, we would not do them, “he insisted.

Just as Bach indicated that “not even the most prominent scientist at this time can predict the health status of the 206 countries by the day the Games begin,” he asked for “patience and understanding, out of respect for athletes, federations and the Organizing Committee “.

The IOC’s top leader considered that “the vaccine is not the silver bullet that will solve the problems” but that “it is part of the solution”, although they will not ask that athletes have privileges to be vaccinated before the people of greater risk against to COVID-19.

“We want everyone to agree to be vaccinated for their own good and in solidarity with the Japanese people and with the rest of their colleagues. We don’t want athletes to skip the line to get vaccinated. The most vulnerable groups and health personnel should be the priority, “he insisted.

He also stated that the IOC will help “all the Olympic Committees so that their athletes can travel to Japan.” “Solidarity is our model,” he remarked.

Asked about the possibility of the event being held without an audience, Bach said: “We cannot wait until the last minute to define the number of spectators. We work so that all events take place. We do not want to destroy any athlete’s Olympic dream. “. “Everyone would like to have full stadiums, but if this is not possible, we will respect our main objective: to have safe Games, “he added.

On the other hand, Bach recalled that “61 percent of athletes are already classified for Tokyo 2020.” There is a percentage that depends on the rankings in certain sports, while in others the Pre-Olympics postponed by the pandemic remain to be played.

While reiterating that the question has never been whether there will be Games in July, but rather “how they will be”, the president of the International Olympic Committee had to announce a concession: the Session that the entity was going to hold in person in Athens in March will have to be virtual in the face of the difficulties imposed by the health crisis. At this assembly, Bach will be re-elected to his post.

“The organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is an extremely complex challenge. The complexity multiplies when it comes to postponed Games under the conditions of a pandemic. We are learning every day. The fight against the virus is a tough fight. But we fight by and like the Olympians “, concluded the German.