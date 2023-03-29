The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, made recommendations to international sports federations to contemplate a gradual return of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports to sports competitions in a “neutral” manner. These suggestions do not include the possible appearance of the athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) met in Switzerland to address the possible return of athletes from both nations to international sports competitions starting in 2023.

The institutional statement resulting from the meeting, read to the media by Thomas Bach, president of the organization, recommends to the organizers of sporting events the return “individually and as neutral” of the athletes.

“Sports organizations should be solely responsible for deciding which athletes can participate in international competitions based on their sporting merits and not for political reasons or because of their passport,” Bach said at a press conference.

Ukrainians and supporters take part in a protest outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters against the IOC’s proposed roadmap to organize the return to competition of Russian athletes under a neutral flag, provided they “have not actively supported the war in Ukraine”, in Lausanne, on March 25, 2023. © Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

What do the recommendations contain?

The recommendations condition athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate as “neutral”, this means that in the event that the organizers of sporting events let them compete, it would be without carrying the flag of their country and without being able to sing their national anthem. .

In addition, national teams and teams representing these countries are excluded, with individual athletes being the exclusive object of these recommendations.

Another of the conditions for the athletes is that they have not publicly expressed their support for what Moscow describes as a “special military operation” in Ukraine, nor that they are part of the armies of their respective nations. In that case, they would continue to be excluded from any participation in international jousting.

Russian delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. © Manan Vatsyayana / AFP

However, Bach stressed that these provisions only apply to the return to international sports events outside the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. “The IOC will make this decision at the appropriate time at its sole discretion, without being bound by the results of previous Olympic qualifiers”, he sentenced, without specifying an exact date to evaluate his reinstatement.

Mixed reactions from the International Community

The Russian Olympic Committee described as “unacceptable” the conditions that the IOC imposed on athletes from their country to return to sports competitions. This Committee was against the possible participation of its athletes as “neutral”.

“The parameters announced are absolutely unacceptable. It is discrimination based on nationality, as international human rights specialists have repeatedly pointed out,” said Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the Russian sports body.

Neighboring nations such as Poland and the Czech Republic also spoke out against the IOC’s decision. The Polish government regretted the decision of the international organization and described the announcement as “a day of shame” for world sport.

“What has Russia done so positive that its athletes are allowed to return to international competitions?” Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk tweeted.

Co takiego wydarzyło się pozytywnego ze strony Rosji, że ich sportowcy mieliby uczestniczyć w zawodach‼️ Po Buczy, Irpieniu, Hostomelu‼️ Po codziennych bombardowaniach obiektów cywilnych‼️ To dzień hańby MKOL‼️ — Piotr Wawrzyk (@Piotr_Wawrzyk) March 28, 2023



“We must not close our eyes to reality. Russian sport is centrally run by the Kremlin. The Russian regime does not know what fair play is,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky similarly wrote. on his Twitter account.

For its part, the Ukrainian government has reacted more cautiously to Bach’s statements. The only statement indicates that they are “satisfied” with the postponement of the IOC decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in Paris 2024.

Discrimination or liability of athletes?

Bach justified the IOC’s decision with the gradual reintegration that athletes from both nations have had in various sports, such as soccer and tennis. In addition, he has remarked on multiple occasions that, according to human rights experts, the exclusion of athletes based on their nationality is a discriminatory act that violates the rights of athletes.

However, the IOC had imposed multiple sanctions and bans on Russian athletes since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. In mid-2022, the body urged sports bodies to “isolate Russia and Belarus” from sports competitions, including the Beijing Winter Games.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) met with IOC President Thomas Bach in kyiv last July. © Ukrainian Press Office / AFP

The participation or exclusion of athletes based on their nationality is currently a controversial issue, some voices mention that politics and sport should not mix, while others believe that athletes represent their nations and respective governments.

For the moment, Russia and Belarus will continue without sports representation in 2024, although that could change in the coming months.

