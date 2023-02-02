The IOC said that the decision on the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Games has not yet been made

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made a statement on the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It is given on site organizations.

The IOC emphasized that the decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2024 Games has not yet been made, drawing attention to the fact that the organization has not released a single document on this topic. “Their participation in international competitions in Asia in the upcoming summer season is being discussed,” the committee said.

On January 25, the IOC announced that it was considering the possibility of individual admission to competitions for Russian and Belarusian athletes. It is clarified that only athletes who did not support the conduct of a special operation in Ukraine and did not violate anti-doping rules will be able to get permission to compete in international tournaments.

After that, the head of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vadym Gutzeit, said that the national team of the country could boycott the 2024 Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes participate in them. Latvia and Poland also want to join the boycott.

The Olympic Games are to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.