The IOC said that there will be no new requirements for Russia’s admission to the 2024 Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made a statement about new requirements for the admission of Russians to the 2024 Olympics. The organization's press service comments: RIA News.

The IOC said that there will be no additional recommendations on this issue. “We refer you to the decision of the IOC Executive Committee of December 2023, as well as the principles for its implementation. There is nothing more to add,” the organization noted.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Sports and the Russian Olympic Committee to formulate proposals for the participation of Russian athletes in the Summer Games in Paris.

In December 2023, the IOC decided to admit Russians and Belarusians to the 2024 Olympics. They will be able to take part in the tournament as individual neutral athletes. At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, as well as those who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus, will not get to Paris. In addition, representatives of team sports will miss the tournament.