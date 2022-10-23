IOC counts on strict enforcement of the anti-doping code in the case of figure skater Valieva

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made a new statement about the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. It leads RIA News.

The IOC said it expects the Valieva case to be carried out in strict compliance with the anti-doping code. The committee also expressed the hope that the investigation would be carried out quickly so that the International Skating Union (ISU) could determine the results of the team competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

On October 22, it became known that the World Anti-Doping Agency would appeal to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the Valieva case. The organization will be asked to make public the relevant amount of information resulting from the investigation.

Earlier it was reported that RUSADA will keep the date of the hearing, the decision or other details in the case of the athlete confidential. It is noted that this was done in order to protect the interests of the skater.

At the 2022 Olympics, Valieva won gold in the team competition, but the Russian team was not awarded due to a doping scandal involving an athlete. In the sample of the skater from December 2021, traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found. At the same time, the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed her to participate in the individual tournament, where she took fourth place.