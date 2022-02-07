The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued a statement regarding the group stage match of the 2022 Olympic Women’s Hockey Tournament in Beijing between the teams of Russia and Canada. It leads TASS.

The IOC stressed that due to the refusal of Canadians to go on the ice due to non-compliance with anti-coronavirus measures by the Russians, the match was delayed. The organization held negotiations with representatives of both teams, as a result of which all hockey players agreed to play in medical masks.

At the time of publication of the news, the match is in its third period. Canada leads 6-1.

Initially, the meeting was supposed to start at 07:10 Moscow time, but it started an hour later. The reason was the refusal of the Canadians to go on the ice. The rival team demanded the results of tests for the coronavirus of the Russians. As a result, both teams play in medical masks.