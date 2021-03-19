The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has agreed on the daily and dress uniforms of Russian athletes at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. This was announced on March 19 by the head of the main department for ensuring participation in Olympic sports events of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Andrei Konokotin, at a meeting of the board of the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation.

“We assume that the composition of our delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be 360-380 athletes, taking into account the rotation,” he said.

On December 17, 2020, the International Sports Arbitration (CAS) decided that Russians will not be able to play under the state flag at major international competitions until December 16, 2022. In addition, the anthem of Russia cannot be used as a musical accompaniment during this period.

Later, the Russian side proposed to use the composition “Katyusha” instead of the national anthem during the Tokyo Games, but on March 12, 2021, CAS rejected this request.

Commenting on the refusal of CAS, Dmitry Svishchev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, called this decision strange and negative. He recalled that the song was created during the Soviet era, which included not only Russia, but also many other countries. Svishchev noted that such an attack on the Russian Federation will not be the last and the West will continue to use every opportunity to “prick” the country.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was postponed for a year. Now they are planned to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. At the same time, the name of the Games “Tokyo-2020” has been retained.