The head of the disciplinary commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Denis Oswald, spoke about the situation with the doping scandal around the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. His words in Twitter cited by USA Today journalist Tom Shad.

According to the functionary, the banned substance trimetazidine could have entered Valieva’s body with a product that her grandfather used. Oswald stressed that this argument played in favor of lifting the suspension of the Russian woman from the competition.

On February 14, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) allowed Valieva to participate in the individual tournament at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. The athlete will perform in the short and free programs, which will take place on February 15 and 17, respectively.

The IOC refused to award the winners of the team figure skating tournament, in which the Russians became the strongest. In addition, the organizers of the Games will not hold an awards ceremony if Valieva is among the winners in the individual tournament.