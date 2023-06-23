The International Olympic Committee has excluded the world amateur boxing federation, the IBA, from its ranks, but the sport will still have a presence in Paris in 2024. In an extraordinary session of the IOC, 69 members voted in favor of the exclusion of the IBA , with only one vote against. The Iba, formerly known as Aiba, has been suspended since 2019 due to allegations of corruption, leadership issues and distortion of competition. A rival federation called World Boxing could take over.

At the Games without federation

Qualification for Paris 2024 and the Olympic matches are in the hands of a task force set up by the IOC, as was the case for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. IOC CEO Christophe De Kepper said he can guarantee that boxing will also be at the Games of 2028 in Los Angeles. The vote to exclude the IBA was based on a recommendation from the IOC executive committee in Lausanne, which had found no significant improvement following a report on the boxing federation in early June. The IBA fought against the exclusion, stating that it had done everything the IOC asked, but an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) was unsuccessful.