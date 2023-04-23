The Ukrainian government has gone too far in its threat to stop funding athletes who compete in competitions involving Russia or Belarus. This was announced on Saturday, April 22, by the Director of the Department of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for Olympic Solidarity, James McLeod.

“We do not believe that the decisions of governments, whether in Ukraine, Russia or any other, should affect the ability of athletes to access international competitions or funding,” the portal quoted him as saying. inside the game.

McLeod also added that this is an unfavorable situation and the IOC Executive Board will have to discuss the situation.

Earlier, on April 13, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine banned citizens from participating in international competitions if teams from the Russian Federation and Belarus compete there. Sports federations that violate this requirement will be deprived of their national status, which entails the loss of state funding.

On March 28, the IOC executive committee recommended that only those Russian athletes who do not support the special operation be allowed to compete, and as neutral athletes. It is also proposed to deny participation to athletes associated with the armed forces and security agencies of the Russian Federation.

In response to such a statement by the IOC, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, called the neutral status at the Olympic Games a violation of human rights. He also expressed his disagreement with the conduct of additional anti-doping procedures against Russian athletes.

Prior to this, the IOC recommended that sports federations not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions. This happened after the start of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.