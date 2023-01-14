The IOC supported the intention of WADA representatives to challenge the acquittal of Kamila Valieva

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) commented on the acquittal of figure skater Kamila Valieva by the Disciplinary Committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). This is reported TASS.

The organization supported the intention of representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to challenge the decision of RUSADA. The IOC said in a statement it was important that the figure skater’s case be dealt with as soon as possible without further “undue delay”.

On January 13, it became known that RUSADA informed WADA that Valieva was not guilty of violating anti-doping rules. It was reported that WADA was not happy with this verdict and would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). At the same time, the figure skater was deprived of the gold of the Russian Championship-2022.

At the 2022 Olympics, Valieva won gold in the team competition, but the Russian team was not awarded due to a doping scandal with her participation. In the figure skater’s sample from December 2021, traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found. At the same time, CAS allowed her to participate in the individual tournament, where she took fourth place.