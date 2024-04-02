Bach said that the IOC asked Ukrainians to monitor the words of Russians on the Internet

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, in a conversation with pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Aleksey Stolyarov), spoke about tracking the words of Russians in the public field. Quotes are given in Telegram– prankster channel.

Bach said that a special commission had been created that monitors statements by Russian athletes in the media and on the Internet. “We also offered to the Ukrainian side and not only offered, but also asked to provide us with their information about the behavior of such athletes or officials,” said the head of the IOC. He added that athletes who spoke out in support of Russia would not be able to compete at the Olympics.

Earlier, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said that Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be welcome at the Summer Games. The head of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, criticized the IOC for its lack of response to these statements.

In December 2023, the IOC allowed Russians and Belarusians to participate in the Olympics in Paris as individual neutral athletes. At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, as well as those who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus, will not be allowed to participate in the competition. In addition, representatives of team sports will miss the tournament.