The IOC took note of the criticism of European countries on recommendations for the admission of Russians

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) appreciated the criticism of European governments on recommendations for the admission of Russian athletes to tournaments. This is reported Inside The Games.

The IOC said it took note of the backlash. “It is unfortunate to see that some governments do not want to respect the autonomy of sport, which they demand from other countries and praise in countless speeches and resolutions of the UN and the European Union,” they considered.

On March 28, the IOC recommended that Belarusians and Russians who did not support the special operation in Ukraine be allowed to compete in a neutral status. At the same time, athletes from Russia and Belarus associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be suspended from participation in the starts.

After that, a number of European countries spoke out against the participation of these athletes in international tournaments, and in Poland they announced the creation of a coalition against the participation of Russians in the 2024 Olympics.