The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a strategic alliance with TCL, which becomes a global sponsor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2032. The technological company will support the organization in the category of audiovisual equipment for home and appliances, providing solutions Innovative both in sports enclosures and in the Olympic Village. This collaboration seeks to improve the experience of athletes and fans through advanced technology and marketing campaigns worldwide.

Thanks to this association, TCL will play a key role in the implementation of the Olympic artificial intelligence agenda of the IOC, helping to optimize the digital experience of spectators and participants. In addition, their participation in the “Athlete Moments” initiative will allow athletes to connect with their loved ones immediately after their competitions. The company will also provide state -of -the -art devices, such as digital screens, audio systems and intelligent appliances, to improve games infrastructure.

‘Inspire greatness’

The president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, highlighted the importance of this new collaboration: “TCL has a long care greater and more inspiring global sports scenario ”. For its part, Li Dongsheng, founder and president of TCL, said that the company shares the values ​​of Olympism and that its technology will contribute to improving the experience of fans worldwide: “TCL innovations will enhance games and offer experiences Exceptional to a global audience.

The agreement also has a relevant financial impact, since the income generated will be redistributed by the IOC to support the National Olympic Committees and the organizing committees of the Olympic Games and Youth. In this way, collaboration with TCL will benefit not only the Olympic Games, but also to the development of sport in different regions of the world.

The alliance between TCL and the IOC will improve the experience of athletes and fans with avant -garde technology at the Olympic Games until 2032

During the presentation ceremony in Beijing, in the enclosure known as “Water Cube” at the 2008 Games and “Ice Cube” in those of 2022, Jiří Kejval, president of the Commission of Income and Commercial Associations of the IOC The relevance of adding TCL to the TOP program of global sponsors. According to Kejval, this alliance reinforces the IOC strategy of working with leading technology companies to bring the Olympic spirit to a global audience.

With presence in more than 160 countries and a wide career in technological innovation, TCL consolidates its commitment to sport with this long -term association. Its commitment to sustainability and intelligent connectivity reinforces the role of the company as a key partner in the digital transformation of the Olympic Games.