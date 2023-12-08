Paris 2024 will open its tracks to Russian and Belarusian athletes, but neither the flag of the country that has invaded Ukraine nor that of the regime that gave up its territory to launch the offensive on Kiev will fly on the flagpoles of its stadiums. The leadership of the International Olympic Committee has agreed to allow athletes to participate under a neutral flag and as long as they meet “a strict series of conditions” that include “not actively supporting war.” Furthermore, the international organization emphasizes that the participation of both countries will be nominal, six times less than that of Ukraine. “Of the 4,600 athletes who have qualified for Paris 2024, there will only be 11 neutral athletes (eight with a Russian passport and three with a Belarusian one). As a comparison, more than 60 Ukrainian athletes have qualified to date,” highlights the IOC.

“Athletes who actively support the war will not be eligible to be registered or compete,” the organization emphasizes. In addition, it also bans representatives of both countries in team competitions and all athletes in general who have had any type of contract with the armed forces or any other national security agency. This point is key because many of its professional athletes, although they do not have a direct link with the war, have developed their careers from childhood to university in state clubs sponsored by the military, such as the Central Army Sports Club, the well-known CSKA.

More information

The approval for the next Olympic Games had been pending for half a year, when the IOC executive committee agreed to readmit Russian and Belarusian athletes without clarifying whether they could participate in the largest sporting event in the world. In the meantime, the Olympic Movement suspended the Russian Olympic Committee for expanding its jurisdiction to the occupied territories in Ukraine: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea.

Russian sports regret that their participation in Paris will be testimonial. “It’s too late, many qualifying tournaments have already passed,” the president of the Russian Tennis Federation, Shamil Tarpishchev, told the TASS agency. “These humiliating conditions, without a flag or anthem, are unacceptable for us,” denounced the head of national gymnastics, Irina Víner.

In any case, the Russians, despite their confrontation with the Olympic Movement, have continued to prepare for the French event. “We maintain preparations for the Games at the highest level, we have not yet received a clear response from the IOC,” said this Thursday on the eve of the approval, the director of the High Performance Sports department of the Russian Sports Ministry, Sergei Drozdov.

The organization highlights in its statement that athletes from both countries must sign, like the rest of the participants, their commitment to the Olympic Charter and its “mission of peace.” According to Moscow, the IOC’s position has been “politicized” since it recommended excluding Russia and Belarus from all competitions shortly after beginning the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s response to the Olympic Movement has been to organize its own international competition next year, although it has not dared to overlap it with the world event in Paris. The International Friendship Games are scheduled to be held in Moscow from September 15 to 29, 2024, although the IOC has asked other countries not to participate “given the growing politicization of world sport.”

Russia also denounces the alleged double standards of the Olympic Movement with its country and with Israel. “The fact that they now say that it is inadmissible to ask for the collective responsibility of athletes regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is outrageous,” lamented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in mid-November. The IOC communication service explained days later to the Russian sports channel Match TV that the measures taken against Moscow were a consequence of the start of the Russian offensive on February 24, 2022, just between the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the beginning of its Paralympic modality. “This was a violation of the Olympic truce in force at the time —requested by the UN at the end of 2021— and a violation of the Olympic Charter,” the organization highlighted.

Precisely, the United Nations General Assembly has approved a new resolution calling for an Olympic truce on the occasion of Paris 2024. The initiative obtained the approval of a resounding majority, 118 votes in favor, none against and two abstentions: Russia and that of its ally—and enemy of Israel—in the Middle East, the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.