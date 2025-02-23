

02/23/2025



Updated at 12:14.





He Seville This Sunday has ended the preparation for his morning match against Mallorca in the Sports City. A session that has been marked by the absence of little, which suffers muscle discomforts and aims to be low before those of Ravage. Those who can be back are Badé and Saul, who fulfilled last day and will return to García Pimienta’s list. He also exercised with the first Leandro Antonetti team, who did not compete with Sevilla Atlético against Hercules when required by García Pimienta.

The Sevillista team still has a good number of warnings for this party, since Sow, Agumé and Gudelj He is on a yellow card to miss the next match. Precisely the Serbian has chained his second training of the week with the intention of being available for the technician. A gesture that has praised pepper during the press conference prior to the Seville – Mallorca: «To Gudelj, thank him for the commitment he had last week. He made an effort to be. We took care of him throughout the week and just came to the Valladolid match. This week, too. Yesterday he did the training, today he will wait and thank him for the commitment. He has demonstrated his Sevillist feeling.

Gudelj drags discomfort from the Defeat against Barcelonain which the player could be seen with pain in the thigh from the first half of the match. However, it was not replaced until the second half and Sevilla has since been among cotton so as not to worsen its sensations. The player’s versatility is very useful for the team and the Serbian knows it, hence it is being dosing to Do not aggravate troops of the Sevillista squad. And it is that Monday’s party in Sánchez-Pizjuán can be very important for the most immediate future, since the group could chain two consecutive victories and formally present its European intentions.

It will not be easy, since Mallorca is reaping a very good season with Jagoba razateis occupying the seventh square of the classification of LaLiga and has 3 points more than Sevilla.