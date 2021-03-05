The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body that governs soccer rules, slightly adjusted the criterion with hand plays due to the “incorrect application” of the rule and agreed that as of July 1, the involuntary hand that precedes a goal by a team-mate or a scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offense.

In addition, during its 135th annual assembly held this Friday, it maintained the decision on the changes due to concussions and keep under review the possibility of making five substitutions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the interpretation of incidents of hand has not always been consistent Due to the incorrect application of the law, IFAB members point out that not every touch of the ball with a player’s hand or arm is an offense“recalled the agency.

Specifically, the International Board has changed its criteria in a very specific situation that until now was an infringement and will no longer be. Is about any unintentional touch with the hand that leads a teammate to score a goal or to have a scoring chance. In principle, said play will no longer be punishable from July 1, although the change could be made official earlier.

In addition, the IFAB referred to the temporary modification of Law 3, which allows teams the option of making five changes during matches and is in force for club competitions that end on December 31, 2021 and competitions of Selections ending July 31, 2022.

“Members agreed that the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on soccer should remain under review,” the agency explained, opening the door to the possibility that spread to the Qatar World Cup.

What the International Board resolved

Hands

. It will be an offense when a player deliberately touches the ball with his hand / arm, for example by moving his hand / arm towards the ball.

. It will be an offense when he touches the ball with his hand / arm when he has unnaturally enlarged his body. A player is considered to have unnaturally enlarged their body when their hand / arm position is not a consequence or can be justified by their player body movement for that specific situation. By having his hand / arm in this position, the player runs the risk that his hand / arm will be hit by the ball and be penalized; or score in the opponent’s goal.

. It will be an offense when he scores a goal in the opponent’s goal: Directly with his hand / arm, even accidentally, even by the goalkeeper. Or immediately after the ball has touched your hand / arm, even if it is accidental.

. An accidental hand leading a teammate to score a goal or have a scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offense.

. Another clarification was approved for the 2021/22 Laws of the Game, including Rule 11 (the definition in Law 12 for the hands, according to which the arm ends at the bottom of the armpit, should be used when judging whether a player is in offside position)

Shocks

.IFAB confirmed that the decision to launch concussion surrogate trials was based on the strong recommendation of the Concussion Expert Group, made up of leading medical experts and footballers who reviewed its application. Key stakeholders and IFAB football and technical advisory panels were also consulted and supported.

The trials, which are expected to continue until August 2022, have already been introduced into international and national competitions around the world, with more competitions either about to join or have shown interest in participating.

In the meantime, IFAB and FIFA will continue to collect, analyze and discuss comments and data related to football and medicine that will serve as the basis for any decision on possible implementation in the Laws of the Game.

Substitutions (up to 5)

Regarding the temporary modification of Rule 3, which allows teams to use up to five substitutes in matches of high-level competitions (for club competitions that end on December 31, 2021 and competitions of national teams that ends July 31, 2022), members agreed that the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on soccer should remain under review.

With information from DPA and EFE