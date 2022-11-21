Tuesday, November 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The invitation of the former president of Panama for tax reform in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2022
in World
0


close

former presidents with Odebrecht 3

Ricardo Martinelli, former president of Panama.

Photo:

Saúl Martínez / EFE

Ricardo Martinelli, former president of Panama.

Ricardo Martinelli says that the country is open for “good Colombian investors.”

On November 17, the House of Representatives approved the reconciliation of the tax reform of the Gustavo Petro government with 122 yes votes and 27 no. With this and taking into account that the Senate also gave its endorsement to the text, only It remains for the law to be sanctioned by the President of Colombia.

See also  Qatar 2022: the teams that have met the most in the World Cup

To the news, the Former President of Panama Ricardo Martinelli He has reacted through his Twitter account. The president has invited “good Colombian investors” who wish to change their tax residence.

(Also read: Tax: these are the new Colombian taxes for 2023)

“Panama is a place that opens its doors, hands and heart to all good Colombian investors who want to change their tax residence in a country that welcomes them with open arms. If they come to invest creating wealth and jobs with lower taxes and security, ‘ok’,” said the ex-president, retweeting a trill by Gustavo Bolívar.

The tax reform, as explained by the National Government, will make it possible to make change reforms and invest in social projects, flag of the Executive with which Petro reached the Presidency of the Republic.

(In addition: Tax Reform goes ahead, they come: Political Reform, Pension, Health)

See also  Wheat emergency, a UN mandate (if it wakes up) to protect exports

According to the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, this law, which collects around 20 billion pesos, will make it possible to make ‘total peace’, move towards social justice, environmental justice and economic justice.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#invitation #president #Panama #tax #reform #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Rising interest rates hit the treasury hard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.