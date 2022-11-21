The invitation of the former president of Panama for tax reform in Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ricardo Martinelli, former president of Panama.
Saúl Martínez / EFE
Ricardo Martinelli, former president of Panama.
Ricardo Martinelli says that the country is open for “good Colombian investors.”
November 21, 2022, 11:33 AM
On November 17, the House of Representatives approved the reconciliation of the tax reform of the Gustavo Petro government with 122 yes votes and 27 no. With this and taking into account that the Senate also gave its endorsement to the text, only It remains for the law to be sanctioned by the President of Colombia.
To the news, the Former President of Panama Ricardo Martinelli He has reacted through his Twitter account. The president has invited “good Colombian investors” who wish to change their tax residence.
“Panama is a place that opens its doors, hands and heart to all good Colombian investors who want to change their tax residence in a country that welcomes them with open arms. If they come to invest creating wealth and jobs with lower taxes and security, ‘ok’,” said the ex-president, retweeting a trill by Gustavo Bolívar.
Panama is a place that opens its doors, hands and heart, to all good Colombian investors who want to change their tax residence, in a country that welcomes them with open arms if they come to invest creating wealth and jobs with lower taxes and security ok https://t.co/OX0V85lEFi
—Ricardo Martinelli (@rmartinelli) November 21, 2022
The tax reform, as explained by the National Government, will make it possible to make change reforms and invest in social projects, flag of the Executive with which Petro reached the Presidency of the Republic.
According to the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, this law, which collects around 20 billion pesos, will make it possible to make ‘total peace’, move towards social justice, environmental justice and economic justice.
