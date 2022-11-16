The Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, chaired by Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, will organize, at eleven o’clock tomorrow morning, Thursday, a panel discussion entitled “Developing the National Service System”, to discuss the challenges facing students and employees of the National Service, at the headquarters of the Council’s General Secretariat. in Dubai.

The Committee called on the youth and interested citizens to join the panel discussion by entering the Council’s website, WWW.ALMAJLES.GOV.AE, or at the link https://bit.ly/3hNWHh6

The panel discussion comes within the framework of the committee’s work plan to discuss “the topic of the national and reserve service authority’s policy”, according to axes: the authority’s strategy and the mechanism for developing the national and reserve service system, challenges in joining the national service on jobs and continuing students’ education in higher education institutions, and complementary work and benefiting from Alternative service in the field of training for vital functions.

The committee is scheduled to discuss the outcomes of the panel discussion to include the most prominent observations and proposals in the report on the general topic, which will be discussed later in the Council in the presence of government representatives.

The Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee includes in its membership: Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, the committee’s rapporteur, and members Ahmed Hamad Bushhab, Suhail Nakhira Al Afari, Muhammad Ahmed Al Yamahi, Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, and Youssef Abdullah Al Batran.