In May 2020, EL PAÍS brought together six health workers in the documentary Those who faced the curve, in which they narrated the hardest moments of the first wave of the pandemic. A year later, several of the protagonists confront what they said then and reflect on the mark that their fight against the covid has left on them. Among them, Federico Bermúdez, emergency room nurse at the Infanta Leonor hospital in Madrid: “Now is when all the psychological burden comes to us. It’s like you have accumulated stress from the entire year ”. Doctors and nurses drag a psychological bill that materializes in symptoms such as anxiety or insomnia and that has led hospitals to establish joint and individual therapies focused on the impact caused by the coronavirus on their staff.

Video made by Virginia Martinez, Antonio Nieto, Álvaro de la Rúa Y Luis M. Rivas.

Those who faced the curve

EL PAÍS documentary published in May 2020.