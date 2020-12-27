He Spanish walk steady towards First division and the management of Vicente Moreno with the staff it is democratic: everyone has a vote. Up to 19 players spend 350 minutes played in the 19 games played, with Nico Melamed as the only one of this group without a record yet from the first team. But there are also invisible footballers, whose participation has not been as expected in this beginning for different reasons.

At the goalkeeper Oier Olazábal there is only one cause of competition. Despite the fact that the Basque was injured for a few days, always in the shadow of Diego Lopez has not played a minute in LaLiga SmartBank, and he is only told about his good match against Llagostera in the Cup. The goal, who arrived just 11 months ago, must wait for his opportunity until the withdrawal or non-renewal of Diego Lopez given his reiterated substitution and the hierarchy of the Galician, one of the captains and icons.

Also competition, and COVID-19, have left little relevance to Álex López and Víctor Campuzano, two players who could be loaned out in October but were finally part of the squad. The midfielder, who rejected loan offers, is unpublished. He is the only outfield player who has not played for a minute. The position ahead of the defense is the most competitive, and another of the house as Pol lozano he is also suffering the consequences, with 152 minutes played. However, the international in the lower ranks regularly enters the second half, although always with plenty of David López, Fran Mérida, Sergi Darder or Keidi Bare.

Victor Campuzano.

GORKA LEIZA



Nor has Campuzano opportunities, who has only played 19 minutes in three games of League, before Alcorcón, Rayo and Fuenlabrada. The left-hander, who was about to go on loan to Sporting in October, has many numbers to be one of Espanyol’s casualties this January, and the rojiblanco club follows in his footsteps with the coach David gallego as collateral.

The invisible group closes the last signing of the summer market, the former Celta player Alvaro Vadillo. Battered by injuries, which left him out of the team in the last two months, he has only participated for 69 minutes. The last time was on October 28 against Ponferradina. Expect to return with the new year.