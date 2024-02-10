Home page World

Climate change is changing our oceans and bringing with it new dangers. A vibrio infection is particularly dangerous on a beach holiday – and can be fatal.

Bremen – Many people dream of a summer vacation with relaxing hours in a beach chair and refreshing jumps into the cool water. But climate change could make this plan more difficult in the future – at least on the Baltic Sea. On the one hand, storm surges and floods are occurring more and more, but on the other hand, the water itself can also pose a threat. Acidic water and vibrio bacteria are increasing.

Climate change promotes the spread of vibrios in coastal waters

According to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency, sea level has risen by 20 centimeters in the last 100 years (1918-2018), in line with the global trend. The causes of this are global warming, which causes warm water to expand, and the melting of ice reserves. These changes affect the living conditions for organisms in and around water, including bacteria.

Warm water can hold less oxygen, which forces fish out of their habitat. At the same time, the oceans are absorbing more and more CO 2 from the atmosphere and become more acidic. This displaces other organisms from their natural habitat that otherwise serve as pollutant filters and food sources. In return, find new ones Bacteria have ideal conditions to multiply, especially in summer. Bathers should therefore pay particular attention to bacteria from the “Vibrio” genus, the so-called “vibrions”.

What are vibrios? The rod-shaped, salt-tolerant bacteria called vibrios are loud Federal Institute for Risk Assessment Found globally in marine waters and estuaries. They are the main cause of bacterial diarrhea in many Asian and American countries.

Vibrio infections can be dangerous for some people

The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment points out that vibrios can enter the human body through small, unnoticed wounds. There they can trigger wound infections, which can lead to serious complications such as sepsis. Fish and seafood from affected areas can also carry vibrios, so the microorganisms can also be ingested by eating raw or insufficiently heated fish.

An infection with these bacteria can initially lead to diarrhea. As a rule, an illness can be easily treated. However, in older people and people with weakened immune systems or previous illnesses, an infection can be fatal or lead to hospitalization. The State Office for Health and Social Affairs reported in September 2023 about a death on the Baltic Sea. Due to the lower salinity of the Baltic Sea water, vibrios can spread better there than in the North Sea.

Vibrios can have serious health consequences. (Symbolic image) © Stefan Sauer/picture alliance/dpa

Infections with vibrios must be reported

Between 2019 and 2022, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recorded up to 20 Vibrio infections annually on German coasts, which mainly occurred from June to September. Scientists predict an increasing trend in vibrios due to climate change. There has been a requirement to report Vibrio infections since 2020. The current threat situation can happen at any time on a live world map from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which also records the increased number of pathogens in the summer months of last year (2023).

Researchers believe that similar situations near the coast will occur more frequently in the future. The Federal Office for Risk Assessment warns that global warming and the associated higher water temperatures could lead to increased concentrations of vibrios. The local authorities are responsible for monitoring the beaches. People who belong to the risk group should therefore inform themselves in advance and avoid visiting polluted areas.

