2022 has been as forgettable a year on so many fronts—a war in Europe, an unprecedented energy crisis, a sudden inflationary burst—as it has been memorable for a select few. In that bag are the oil companies or the banks, spurred —respectively— by the rise in crude oil and refining margins, and by the rise in interest rates. But also, much further away from the spotlight —from public scrutiny and, much more worrying, also from the regulators—, are the large commodity operators, who have known how to fish in troubled rivers and capitalize on the chaos for their own benefit.

This heterogeneous bunch of actors —ranging from the traders sectors (Glencore, Trafigura, Vitol: colossal organizations unknown to the general public) to the big names in finance and investment banking – exceeded the level of 100,000 million dollars (91,000 million euros) of joint profit last year . Four years earlier, in 2018, they barely exceeded 36,000: a leap within the reach of practically no other sector.

The radical change in geopolitical and economic coordinates initiated by the pandemic and consummated by the war has been—and continues to be, in a way—honey on the flakes for those in the know. commodities. “In 2022, commodity markets have moved beyond the meaning of the word ‘volatility.’ (…) And each cycle [de este tipo] it generates opportunities for operators to make money, both in the rises and in the falls”, recently synthesized the technicians of the strategic consultancy Oliver Wyman in a monograph on the extraordinary behavior of these firms. There is no better possible definition of windfall benefits.

Invisible to most, their income statements go much less unnoticed: the 115,000 million dollars earned in 2022 is not only the highest figure since there are records, but more than double the profit reaped in 2009, in the last boom of the raw Materials. “The world should not take lightly the role of traders skilled and well capitalized willing to take risks in times of turmoil”, write the economists of the US consultancy.

Energy, source of 6 out of 10 dollars

Last year, there was no niche activity that could resist operators in the sector: money was everywhere. But in times of continuous energy turmoil, oil, natural gas and electricity was —by far— the most fertile field for their pockets: with year-on-year growth of between 55% and 90%, this triad added almost 63% of profit industry net. Far behind, although with equally noteworthy increases, were minerals and metals (18% of the total), liquefied natural gas (11%) and food (5%). In all cases, however, bulky annual growths were the predominant note.

Despite the still broad dominance of fossil fuels —including coal, by far the most polluting—, the transition to renewables is also beginning to mutate the business of raw material operators. Operations with copper and nickel have skyrocketed. Lithium and cobalt, fundamental in the manufacture of batteries for electric cars, are a growing object of desire. And green versions of traditional metals offer more and more opportunities in the sector. Although the commodity price environment has completely changed in these early stages of the year, the sector continues to see great opportunities in 2023. A year that, according to the forecast Robert S. Pindyckfrom the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), “it will probably be similar to 2022”.

An increasingly financial business

The Glencore, Trafigura, Vitol, Gunvor, Cargill or Mercuria, figureheads of companies specializing in the purchase and sale of raw materials, are only part of the picture. In an increasingly financial business, in which the availability of cash to be able to operate is key, almost a third of the pie was taken by banks (20%) and investment funds (10%). “After years of retraction, the banks have returned,” write Oliver Wyman’s technicians, who note how hard and hard money was king again last year and will be again in the coming years.

This is not, however, the only feature that makes this sector one more leg of the financial industry as a whole. The majority —and, again, increasingly— are firms that do not carry out any physical transaction with any raw material and that simply buy and sell rights that they do not execute later. The use of derivatives, which financial institutions handle with such expertise, has become popular. And it matters less and less whether the good that is the object of the transaction is iron, soybeans, silver or diesel.

“As they have grown, these trading companies have also become important financing conduits for world trade; they are a kind of shadow banking sector, willing to pay oil producers in advance for their crude or supply manufacturers with copper on credit,” Javier Blas and Jack Farchy write in The world is for sale: the hidden face of the commodity business (Peninsula, 2022). It is not surprising that, in the current situation, “raw materials are being used as a hedge against inflation and to diversify equity portfolios: they are a popular form of alternative investment”, ditch Nikos Nomikos, a professor at the Bayes Business School, who observes a clear “financialisation process” in the sector. More companies in the fray, more money at stake: what happened in these wild years is unlikely to be repeated, but there is every reason to believe that the sector still has years of wine and roses ahead of it.

