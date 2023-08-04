Anime Factory has unveiled the Italian main poster for The Invisible Castleanimated feature film by Keiichi Hara arriving in september. As previously anticipated, the film will in fact be available in cinemas throughout Italy in a special three-day event, from 11 to 13 September.

We leave you now with the poster, under which you can find more details about the film thanks to the press release released by the company.

The Invisible Castle: unveiled the official Main Poster of the film

Milan, 4 August 2023 – Anime Factory, a label owned by Plaion Pictures that encompasses the best of anime, film and home video offerings, is pleased to unveil the official main poster of the highly anticipated anime film The Invisible Castle by Keiichi Hara, which will finally arrive in cinemas in Italy in a special three-day event, the11-12-13 September 2023.

Made by the Japanese animation studio A-1 Pictures, famous for many successful titles, including Sword Art Online and Blue Exorcist, it is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Mizuki Tsujimura, which won the prestigious Japan Booksellers‘ Award in 2018. The Invisible Castle is an exciting story capable of combining the classicism of the most loved fairy tales with a touching tale of friendship. Just like some of the greatest masterpieces of Japanese animation, the film remains suspended between reality and imaginary worlds, giving the viewer the opportunity to immerse themselves in a magical world and experience an adventure beyond imagination.

Kokoro, a shy and marginalized young woman, manages to access a magical castle through the mirror in her bedroom, together with six other peers. In this indefinite and enchanted place, located on top of a steep cliff in the middle of the ocean, they will have to find a key hidden inside the castle capable of making any wish come true, but only one of the 7 chosen ones will be able to see it come true. However, the castle is not a safe place as it may seem: among its countless rooms there are many secrets and enormous danger.

The Invisible Castle was nominated in 2023 for the Japan Academy Prizethe equivalent of the US Oscars for Japanese cinema, in the category Best animated film and arrives in Italian theaters after a successful run in Japan, remaining in the Top 10 of the Box Office for six weeks.

Thanks to its unmistakable style, Keiichi Haraformer director of popular anime titles such as Colorful And Miss Hokusaihas managed to deftly capture the spirit of the original novel, which explores adolescent uncertainty and the longing for a place to belong, while struggling with the inability to adequately express one’s feelings.

Hailed as the greatest masterpiece of author Mizuki Tsujimura, the bestselling novel The Invisible Castle managed to move millions of readers around the world and now he’s ready to conquer the cinema audience with an unmissable feature film. This popular fantasy novel, full of emotion and mystery will come to the cinema, thanks to Anime Factorywith a special event from11 to 13 September. Waiting for viewers, in addition to a mysterious story that hides many secrets, there will be several surprises and developments able to move and excite.

SYNOPSIS

Marginalized by her classmates, the teenager Kokoro no longer goes to school, spending the days alone at home. Her life changes when, crossing the mirror of her room, the girl finds herself in a magical castle in the company of six of her peers. The group was brought together by a mysterious girl whose face is hidden by a wolf mask, who has a game in store for them: a key is hidden in the castle and whoever finds it will be able to fulfill her greatest wish.

