Anime Factory today reveals the Italian trailer for The Invisible Castlethe animated film by Keiichi Hara which will be in the cinema in Italy for a special event the next 11, 12 and 13 September.

Based on the novel by Mizuki Tsujimurawinner of the J awardapan Booksellers’ Award in 2018, The Invisible Castle it is animated A-1 Picturesfamous for hit animated series like Sword Art Online, Seven Deadly Sins and Blue Exorcist. Keiichi Hara, on the other hand, is known for directing films such as A summer with Coo, Colorful and Miss Hokusai. More details about the film are available below.

THE OFFICIAL MAIN TRAILER OF THE FILM HAS BEEN REVEALED

Milan, 10 August 2023 – Anime Factory, a label owned by Plaion Pictures that encompasses the best of anime, film and home video offerings, is pleased to unveil the main official trailer of the highly anticipated anime film The Invisible Castle by Keiichi Hara, which will finally arrive in cinemas in Italy in a special three-day event, the11-12-13 September 2023.

The official main trailer of The Invisible Castle is available at the following link: https://youtu.be/KKkMpZiAc9U

Based on the bestselling novel by Mizuki Tsujimura, which won the prestigious Japan Booksellers‘ Award in 2018, the film was made by the Japanese animation studio A-1 Pictures, which has dealt with some of the most successful anime titles in recent years such as Sword Art Online, Seven Deadly Sins and Blue Exorcist. In the brand new trailer it is possible to appreciate the high quality animation work carried out by the studio, characterized by a style that fits perfectly with the tones of the film, suspended between dream and reality.

The Invisible Castle is an emotional story about the difficulties of becoming an adult that uses a fantasy setting to explore the real problems of today’s teenagers. Kokoro, the protagonist, is in fact a shy and marginalized girl, and represents many other young people like her who experience a hardship in which they often find themselves trapped. One day, Kokoro manages to access a magical castle through the mirror in her bedroom, along with six other peers of hers. In this indefinite and enchanted place, located on top of a steep cliff in the middle of the ocean, they will have to find a key hidden inside the castle capable of making any wish come true, but only one of the 7 chosen ones will be able to see it come true. However, the castle is not a safe place as it may seem: among its countless rooms there are many secrets and enormous danger.

The Invisible Castle was nominated in 2023 for the Japan Academy Prizethe equivalent of the US Oscars for Japanese cinema, in the category Best animated film and arrives in Italian cinemas after the success obtained in the Japanese motherland, where it grossed over one billion yen (about 7.3 million dollars) and remained in the Top 10 of the Box Office for six weeks.

Keiichi Haradirector of many successful anime titles such as A summer with Coo, Colorful And Miss Hokusai, has managed to capture the spirit of the original work thanks to its unique style. For the realization of The Invisible Castleworked with many of his longtime collaborators, including the screenwriter Miho Maruo (Miss Hokusai, The Wonderland), the composer Harumi Fuuki (Miss Hokusai, The Wonderland) and the talented artist Ilya Kuvshinov (The Wonderland), who took care of the visual concepts and the design of the castle.

Hailed as the greatest masterpiece of author Mizuki Tsujimura, the bestselling novel The Invisible Castle managed to move millions of readers around the world and now he’s ready to conquer the cinema audience with an unmissable feature film. This popular fantasy novel, full of emotion and mystery will come to the cinema, thanks to Anime Factorywith a special event from11 to 13 September. Waiting for viewers, in addition to a mysterious story that hides many secrets, there will be several surprises and developments able to move and excite.

SYNOPSIS

Marginalized by her classmates, the teenager Kokoro no longer goes to school, spending the days alone at home. Her life changes when, crossing the mirror of her room, the girl finds herself in a magical castle in the company of six of her peers. The group was brought together by a mysterious girl whose face is hidden by a wolf mask, who has a game in store for them: a key is hidden in the castle and whoever finds it will be able to fulfill her greatest wish.

