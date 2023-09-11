Anime Factory And PLAION Pictures they remind us that from today it lands in Italian cinemas for a special three-day event The Invisible Castle Of Keiichi Hara. The film will be screened only on days 11, 12 and 13 September and here you can find the list of cinemas within which it will be possible to see the film.

Milan, 11 September 2023 – Anime Factory, a label owned by Plaion Pictures which includes the best of anime, cinema and home video offerings, is pleased to announce the release of the highly anticipated anime film The Invisible Castle by Keiichi Hara, now at the cinema in a special three-day event, the11-12-13 September. It is possible to consult the list of theaters where the film is showing (list constantly updated), by clicking here.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Mizuki Tsujimura, winner of the prestigious Japan Booksellers‘ Award in 2018, The Invisible Castle bears the signature of the Japanese animation studio A-1 Pictures, which has worked on some of the most successful titles in the anime scene of recent years such as Sword Art Online, Seven Deadly Sins and Blue Exorcist.

The Invisible Castle is an emotional story about the difficulties of becoming an adult that uses a fantasy framework to explore the real problems of today’s teenagers. Kokoro, the protagonist, is in fact a shy and marginalized girl, and represents many other young people who, like her, experience hardship in which they often find themselves trapped. One day, Kokoro manages to access a magical castle through the mirror in her bedroom, together with six others her age. In this undefined and enchanted place, located on top of a steep cliff in the middle of the ocean, they will have to find a key hidden inside the castle capable of making any wish come true, but only one of the 7 chosen ones will be able to see it come true. However, the castle is not as safe a place as it may seem: among its countless rooms many secrets and enormous danger are hidden.

Faithful transposition of the novel of the same name, The Invisible Castle however, it is able to carve out its own identity with new suggestions that make a visit to the cinema unmissable for fans of the original story as well as for those who have never had the opportunity to browse its pages. With his unmistakable style, Keiichi Hara – director of the acclaimed Colorful And Miss Hokusai – thus captures the spirit of Tsujimura’s story, which has moved millions of readers all over the world, bringing it to the big screen with a breathtaking animated look, which earned the film the nomination for best animation at the Japan Academy Prize 2023the equivalent of the US Oscars for Japanese cinema.

After an incredible success in Japan, grossing over a billion yen (about 7.3 million dollars) and remaining in the Top 10 for six weeks, The Invisible Castle is now ready to conquer the cinema audience with an unmissable feature film. This popular fantasy tale, full of emotions and mystery is now in cinemas, thanks to Anime Factorywith a special event from11th to 13th September. Awaiting the spectators in the room, in addition to a delicate story with fairy-tale and mysterious atmospheres, there are implications full of meaning and social denunciation, as well as developments capable of moving and exciting. An engaging current story for children, but also adults.

SYNOPSIS

Marginalized by her classmates, the teenager Kokoro no longer goes to school, spending her days alone at home. Her life changes when, crossing the mirror of her bedroom, the girl finds herself in a magical castle in the company of six her peers. The group has been brought together by a mysterious little girl whose face is hidden by a wolf mask, who has a game in store for them: a key is hidden in the castle and whoever finds it will be able to fulfill her greatest wish.

