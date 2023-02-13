The development studio Starward Industries announced via Twitter that on February 17th it will release a new trailer Of The Invincible, the first-person adventure based on the novel of the same name by Stanisław Lem. Details on this are scarce. The only certainty is that we will see it at the IGN FanFest, which is openly mentioned in the announcement.

What will the video show? Hard to tell. The old demo, which we tried at the time of release, stopped at a key moment. The story seems to broadly follow that of the novel, albeit with a different protagonist and some elements modified to adapt the book to the video game and to modern times. The atmospheres, however, are the right ones and the planet Regis III, where the adventure takes place, is really well done. In short, we have high hopes for this title.

In fact, we wrote in the article: “Clearly it is too early to make judgments about The Invincible but, as we mentioned, we still have a precise idea of ​​its gameplay, which has a strongly narrative nature, although it is not propped up by filmed sequences. the portion of the story that we got to play intrigued us quite a bit, even though we more or less always knew where it would go (we read the novel).From a technical point of view, the work of Starward Industries seemed excellent to us, so how the dialogues were able to make us fully enter into the topics covered. The hope is that the rest of the adventure is also of the same level, because fundamentally the experience lives on the beauty and ruthlessness of Regis III and on the ability of the texts to give us a strong point of view on what happened, raise profound questions.”