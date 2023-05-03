“Invincible Love”, chapter 52, LIVE and ONLINE, will arrive through Las Estrellas. The novel starring Angelique Boyer is at its most exciting point during the wedding of Gael and Leona. According to the trailer, the protagonist will also be blackmailed in the lowest of ways for a past issue. Will this marriage end in tragedy? Check the complete guide here so you know where, when and where to see the soap opera of the moment.

Advance of “Invincible Love”

When does “Invincible Love” episode 52 come out?

Episode 52 of “Invincible Love” arrives this Tuesday, May 2, 2023 for all his Mexican fans and the rest of the world. According to the advance, the wedding of Leona and Gael will suffer several inconveniences that could cut short their marriage amid blackmail, lies and a lot of drama.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can enjoy the chapters of “Invincible Love” Monday to Friday on the channel The stars. If you cannot access the signal, the official page of the TV channel allows you to see them.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

Las Estrellas broadcasts “El amor invincible”, a Televisa-Univision production, starting at 9:30 pm (Mexican time).

“Invincible Love” stars Angelique Boyer, Daniel Elbittar and Danilo Carrera. Photo: The Stars

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramses Torrenegro led a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. However, this action ended in tragedy for his family.

Over time, Marena adopted the identity of Leona Bravo with the purpose of bringing justice and making sure that those responsible for their misfortune are punished for their actions.

Who are the main characters in “Invincible Love”?

Angelique Boyer as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo

Daniel Elbittar as Gael Torrenegro

Danilo Carrera as Adrián Hernández-David Alejo

Guillermo Garcia as Ramses Torrenegro

Victor Gonzalez as Calixto

Marlene Favela as Columba Villarreal

Leticia Calderon as Josefa

Isa Tena as Ana Julia

Alejandra Ambrosi as Jacinta

Gaby Platas as Camila

Ana Tena as Lola

Juan Soler as Apollo.

