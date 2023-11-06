The Invincible And available starting today on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series launch trailer published for the occasion by Starward Industries and 11 bit studios which also reports the first, excellent ratings received by the game.

If you have read our review of The Invincible, you will know that the first-person adventure inspired by the novel of the same name by the Polish writer Stanislaw Lem stands out for the quality of the story, setting and characters.