The Invincible And available starting today on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series launch trailer published for the occasion by Starward Industries and 11 bit studios which also reports the first, excellent ratings received by the game.
If you have read our review of The Invincible, you will know that the first-person adventure inspired by the novel of the same name by the Polish writer Stanislaw Lem stands out for the quality of the story, setting and characters.
Walking simulator?
The Invincible stands as an adventure focused on narrativetherefore devoid of developed action mechanics: an interactive story designed for those who appreciate this type of experience.
Of course, the realization at the end of the day is not perfect and in some situations the game proves to be far too rigid in its solutions, but this does not detract from the value of a narrative segment of undoubted depth.
