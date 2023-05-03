The Invincible he came back to show himself with a gameplay videos taken from one new demo of about 10 minuteswhich allows you to see a few more fragments of this interesting sci-fi adventure based on the novel by Stanisław Lem.

The video is gameplay recorded live from the new demo made available by the developers and it also seems to be focused on the early stages of the adventure, dedicated above all to discovering the setting.

The Invincible is afirst person adventure based on exploration and survival, set on the planet Regis III and starring the astronauts Yasna and Novik grappling with a decidedly complicated situation.

Yasna, an astrobiologist, finds herself on the surface of the hostile planet during a rescue mission that goes awry. Focused on the story, characters and settings of the same name novel by Stanisław Lem, The Invincible is reinterpreted in a video game key by the small Starward Industries team, made up of 12 but obviously very ambitious people. On the other hand, these are developers from CD Projekt RED and Techland, among others, who seem to have some very interesting ideas in store for this new title.

The game seems to focus heavily on alien atmospheres and is characterized by the particular use of futuristic technological elements but in a vision that recalls the technology of the 50s, therefore a very interesting sort of “retro-futurism” that refers to the “atompunk” style , or the actualization of the sci-fi vision of the future from the 40s and 50s in a context that blends realistic elements, modern science fiction and features decidedly referring to antiquated technology.

We also saw a new trailer in February, at the IGN FanFest.