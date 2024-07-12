Apparently in the end The Invincible has made it to profitability as the developers at Starward Industries happily declared on Steam sales of 123,000 copies . The result will not only allow him to continue supporting the game, but also to launch into the next project, already in the works but not yet announced.

“There really is nothing more simple and yet profound than a ‘Thank you.'” the study began, adding a long list of acknowledgments: “Thank you for believing in us. Thank you for sharing kind words (or even criticism, in the hope of improving The Invincible experience) with us. Thank you for reading this and engaging with us. Thank you for waiting for our next project. And thank you for joining us in our mission to reach the stars.”

Then the sales were revealed: “The Invincible has sold over 123,000 copies and this achievement would not have been possible without each and every one of you. So, from the bottom of our atom-powered hearts, once again: THANK YOU!”

The message ends with the announcement of the next project: “We wouldn’t be here, working on improvements to The Invincible and on an exciting new project, without your endless and immense support.”

The Invincible is a narrative adventure based on the book of the same name by Stanisław Lem, which presents the protagonist with profound philosophical questions. For more details, read our review.