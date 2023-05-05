The Invincible can now be tried by everyone through the new demos public made available today through Steamin the PC version, which allows you to experience an initial part of the Starward Industries game.

This is the demo we saw yesterday in the gameplay video published by some magazines, now freely playable through The Invincible page on Steam, at this address. The trial version allows you to experience about 25 minutes of gameplay in the initial stages.

As probably much of its structure, in this part we are faced with an experience primarily storytellingwith first-person exploration of the alien planet Regis III as the main element of the game, in addition to the narration of the events.

In several respects, The Invincible is somewhat reminiscent of Firewatch, as a setting and care in directing and narration. In this case, the story begins with material of considerable level, since the game is centered on the novel of the same name by the Polish writer Stanisław Lem.

The demo, like the full game, focuses mainly on the figure of Yasna, an astrobiologist, who finds herself on the surface of the hostile planet during a rescue mission that takes a bad turn. The Invincible seems to focus particularly on alien atmospheres and is characterized by the particular use of futuristic technological elements but in a vision that recalls the technology of the 50s, therefore a very interesting sort of “retro-futurism” that refers to the “atompunk” style .