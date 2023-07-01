Via IGN’s YouTube channel, the developers of Starward Industries presented a long gameplay video Of The Invinciblethe first-person sci-fi narrative adventure based on the novel The Invincible by Stanislaw Lem.

The movie lasting about 18 minutes shows the initial stages of the adventure, so as not to spoil the plot. In any case, it allows us to get an idea of ​​the atmospheres of the production and the dynamics of the game. The same section is also available in the demo of The Invincible, which is currently available thanks to the Steam Next Fest, a this addressin case you want to try it yourself.