Via IGN’s YouTube channel, the developers of Starward Industries presented a long gameplay video Of The Invinciblethe first-person sci-fi narrative adventure based on the novel The Invincible by Stanislaw Lem.
The movie lasting about 18 minutes shows the initial stages of the adventure, so as not to spoil the plot. In any case, it allows us to get an idea of the atmospheres of the production and the dynamics of the game. The same section is also available in the demo of The Invincible, which is currently available thanks to the Steam Next Fest, a this addressin case you want to try it yourself.
A sci-fi adventure made in Unreal Engine 5
The Invicible is a first-person adventure created in Unreal Engine 5, inspired by the themes of The Invincible, the science fiction novel by Stanislaw Lem. The game is in development at the Staward Industries studios, a small team formed by ex-developers of CD Projekt RED.
In the game we play Yasna, an astrobiologist who took part in a scientific expedition to the planet Regis III. As you can imagine, things don’t go the right way and everything will turn into a rescue mission, where the player’s choices will decide the fate of Yasna’s teammates, in a cosmic adventure with philosophical implications.
The Invincible will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S during the course of 2023.
