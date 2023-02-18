During the first day of the IGN Fan Fest 2023, Staward Industries presented a new trailer Of The Invinciblethe first-person sci-fi adventure based on the novel The Invincible by Stanislaw Lem.

The movie offers us a taste of the settings of the fascinating and dangerous planet Regis III and the tones of this interesting production, created by a team of veterans who previously served in the ranks of CD Projekt RED.

In The Invincible we take on the role of Yasna, an astrobiologist who has taken part in a scientific expedition to the planet Regis III. As you can imagine, things don’t go the right way and everything will turn into a rescue mission, where the player’s choices will decide the fate of Yasna’s teammates, in a cosmic adventure with philosophical implications.

If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of The Invincible published last year, where Simone Tagliaferri says:

“Clearly it’s too early to make judgments about The Invincible but we still got a precise idea of ​​its gameplay, which has a strongly narrative nature, even though it is not punctuated by cinematic sequences. The portion of the story that we got to play gave us not a little intrigued, even though we more or less always knew where it was going to go (we read the novel).From a technical point of view, the work of Starward Industries seemed excellent to us, just as the dialogues were able to make us fully enter into the themes dealt with. The hope is that the rest of the adventure is also of the same level, because fundamentally the experience lives on the beauty and ruthlessness of Regis III and the ability of the texts to give us a strong point of view on what happened, raise questions deep.”

The Invincible is expected during 2023 on PC, via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.