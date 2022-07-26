The firm, one of the most important in the country, formalizes its third large commercial operation in the Region
The venture capital firm Magnum Capital has carried out a major commercial operation in the Region of Murcia with the aim of strengthening its position in the fruit and vegetable sector. Magnum Capital, with operations in Spain and Portugal, has acquired the Murcian marketer Amaco, specialized in the sale and export of
#investment #fund #Magnum #Capital #acquires #fruit #vegetable #exporter #Amaco
Leave a Reply