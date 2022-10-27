Two riot police officers from the National Police, in the device deployed in Madrid on February 18 to carry out an eviction. Alejandro Martinez Velez (Europa Press)

The negotiation between six parties in Congress to reform the citizen security law, known as gag law, has on the table since this Wednesday a proposal to create an independent body to investigate any police conduct on which there are suspicions of violation of the rights of citizens. The proposal indicates that said commission be chaired by the Ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo, and that it prepare an annual report on the complaints received in which modifications of the “regulations and procedures of intervention of the police forces” are proposed to prevent produce again, according to detailed parliamentary sources. The text has the initial support, in the absence of closing the text, from United We Can, ERC, PNV, EH BIldu and Junts, five of the six parties participating in the negotiations. The PSOE has asked for time to study it. “We are going to review it well before we can advance in any agreement”, point out socialist sources.

The idea has been put on the table by United We Can, which in turn includes an amendment that Más País presented to the citizen security law. In that initiative, the party of Íñigo Errejón defended that the future text create what it called an “independent supervision mechanism” to supervise police activity. That amendment focused on articles 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 of the current gag lawwhich are the ones that collect the controls, body searches and identification of people on public roads, one of the most criticized aspects of the gag law and that have caused numerous complaints since it was approved by the absolute majority of the PP in 2015.

The text presented by United We Can goes further and details what would be the operation of this body in case the reform of the gag law. Thus, it states that the Ombudsman would be in charge of setting up, within six months, this “independent” body made up of “experts” headed by the Ombudsman himself. This commission would be in charge of preparing a report a year in which the “complaints and denunciations” about the alleged abuses committed by police officers in their actions, as well as the recommendations to combat them, were collected. To prepare it, the members of the commission would work both with individual complaints from citizens, and with the data obtained from the investigations that it initiated ex officio or at the request of third parties. The final document would be sent to the Cortes and the Ombudsman himself would present it before the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies so that it could be debated by the parliamentary groups and that they could propose parliamentary initiatives.

The body bears similarities to the Commission for Control and Transparency of the Police of the Basque Country, an independent body created in 2021 to investigate “any conduct or practice within the Ertzaintza or Local Police of Euskadi that points to a possible violation of rights ”. Presided over by magistrate Juan Luis Ibarra, former president of the High Court of Justice of the Basque Country, this body recently published an opinion in which it questioned the actions of seven ertzainas during a street dispute that occurred in June 2021 in the San Francisco neighborhood, of Bilbao. In it, he accused the Ertzaintza leadership of not having sufficiently investigated this possible police excess. The big difference with the proposal now being studied by the parties in favor of reforming the gag law is that this control commission depends on the Basque Government, even though it has “functional autonomy.”

stalled negotiations

The proposal to create this body, in the absence of the PSOE positioning itself, is the first important advance in recent weeks in the negotiations of these parties, stalled by the lack of agreements on the most controversial points of the law. In fact, at this Wednesday’s meeting, the representatives of the parties once again addressed the reform of article 37.4, which establishes as a minor infraction – sanctioned with fines of 100 to 600 euros – “lack of respect and consideration” towards the police. “in the exercise of their security protection functions, when these conducts do not constitute a criminal offense.” This point, one of the most used by the Security Forces since the rule came into force, was used to fine the photographer Javier Bauluz last June when he was covering the migration crisis in the Canary Islands.

The Socialists have rejected the two proposals that have been on the table for several days to reform this article, according to sources familiar with what was discussed at the meeting. One of the proposals was from United We Can, its government partners, who wanted to limit these sanctions to “insults or insults”, as already stated in the amendments that he presented alone when the debate on the reform paper began. The other, that of the PNV, which proposed, in an attempt to bring positions closer, to punish “expressions or behaviors” that discredit the exercise of the function of the agents.

The PSOE defends that the current text must be maintained. Socialist sources recall that when Pedro Sánchez came to the Government, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, softened the application of part of the gag law and, specifically, of this article, by giving instructions to the police so that only those who approach a police officer without respecting the right to “respectful, dignified and adequate treatment” that any person deserves, incurring in “humiliating, derogatory or offensive acts”. ERC, EH Bildu and Junts consider that this formula is still insufficient because it leaves a wide margin for arbitrariness.

One of the most controversial points of the rule also remains to be unblocked, article 23, which includes the police use of riot gear and, specifically, the controversial rubber balls. The PSOE defends that they continue to be used, but with a protocol that strictly regulates when and how to do it. However, ERC and EH Bildu demand its prohibition and have shown their discomfort at the recent decision of the Ministry of the Interior to acquire nearly 60,000 rubber balls in the last year.

These discrepancies are one more example of the difficulties that the negotiation is going through to agree on a reform of the gag law. In fact, the work of the parliamentary report has been paralyzed since March after having reached agreements on only thirty articles. For this reason, PSOE, United We Can, ERC, PNV, EH Bildu and Junts then agreed to hold preparatory meetings to iron out differences and to be able to attend the next meeting of the former with a text already closed to speed up the parliamentary process and avoid the frontal opposition of the right-wing parties. That agreement has not yet been reached after holding 29 meetings between the six parties. Next week they are scheduled to sit down again.