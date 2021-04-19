“Stranded and stranded.” This is how they describe in the independence movement the state of the negotiations for the investiture of Pere Aragonès. After two failed attempts by the Esquerra candidate, Republicans and the Junts have until May 26 to agree. Otherwise, the Catalan Chamber will be dissolved automatically and there will be an electoral repetition. Elections are possible, but unlikely. In part because the independence movement cannot afford to throw away the electoral success it obtained on February 14, when it exceeded 50% of the votes for the first time in history. The ANC and Òmnium remind him of this every day.

ERC and Junts can’t even see each other. Confidence jumped through the air in October 2017. But they have no alternative to understand each other, since both signed a commitment in the middle of the campaign that they would not agree with the PSC. The block strategy put in place during the ‘procés’ prevents Republicans from seeking alliances that do not go through Junts and the CUP. There has been a change in the correlation of forces in the independence movement, which in the Junteras ranks they have not just assumed.

Although if there is no secessionist agreement, it also has to do with temporary issues. One is due to the corruption that affects Laura Borràs and the other is due to the creation of Junts. Carles Puigdemont’s training is barely six months old and it has not yet been equipped with all its internal structure. It is a half-done match. And it has called an extraordinary congress for May 7 and 8, where, among other things, the president of the national council will be elected. Internal struggles have emerged in recent weeks, especially between Carles Puigdemont and Laura Borràs, the two heavyweights of the formation, who are fighting to control the game. In ERC they have been warning their future partners for weeks that before negotiating the government what they have to do is “fix” their house. In those they are. Puigdemont, Sànchez and Borràs battling to see who’s boss.

Junts is today an amalgam in which former convergent leaders coexist, who advocate entering the Government with ERC, there are those who advocate breaking the deck and those who prefer to support the investiture and then go to the opposition. The three souls share that ERC is the adversary and as they have already pointed out from the nationalist ranks, the Government of Aragonès will be a “Vietnam”. They reproach the Republicans who ran to agree with the CUP rather than with those who will be their partners. ERC and Junts resumed talks last Friday, after spending eight days in ‘standby’, without anyone knowing why, at a decisive moment in the pandemic. The end of the state of alarm on May 9 should be a stimulus for the independentistas to form a government.

Dialogue table



The key is to agree on what the legislature is about. This implies how to act after the possible failure of the dialogue table, which is given until 2023, and if there is an attack against the State again. Junts wants to fight from the Parliament and that is why it has moved its chips to have a Table of the Catalan Chamber with a pro-independence majority. The problem is that Laura Borràs, president of the Parliament, has pending accounts with the justice.

Her case of alleged corruption, for allegedly awarding public contracts to a friend while she was director of the Institution of Catalan Letters is already in the TSJC, after the investigation, very advanced, was led by the Supreme Court, since until recently Very little was measured by her status as a deputy in Congress. What will happen if it is processed? The Junts is willing not only to ignore the House regulations, which would force the nationalist leader to step aside, but also to seek an ad hoc change to the regulations. ERC and the CUP will have a very delicate position. Also in the matter that affects the deputy Lluís Puig, fled in Waterloo together with Puigdemont, to whom the Table has allowed to delegate his vote. The PSC has appealed to the Constitutional Court. If the High Court agrees with the Socialists and Puig continues to vote, the members of ERC, Junts and the CUP in the Table will once again be at risk of disobedience. Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas already warned about it and for that reason he was fired.