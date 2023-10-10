The negotiations for the investiture of the President of the Government trap Carles Puigdemont between two fronts. He former president, A fugitive from Spanish justice since 2017, he refines the list of requests that Junts per Catalunya puts on the table of the PSOE and Sumar to support the re-election of Pedro Sánchez. Meanwhile, his ggovernment In parallel, the Consell de la República has called a vote to decide whether to block the governability of Spain. “He president “He wears two hats, but he differentiates perfectly which one he has to wear in each case,” says a person in Puigdemont’s trusted circle. As a matter of fact, it is not part of the Consell leadership’s plans to interfere in the agreements reached in Congress. Toni Comín, former counselor of the Generalitat who went to Belgium with the former president and who serves as number two in the Consell de la República, indicates that the “coincidence” of decisions has not been sought by the management of the entity, but by its members, and details that the result of the vote will have to be interpreted from “ a reasonable political reading.”

The consultation with the bases of the independence entity that Puigdemont presides from Waterloo will be done electronically between October 17 and 23 and raises a clear question: “Does the Consell de la República have to promote the blockade of the president’s investiture?” of the Spanish State by the Catalan independence parties?” The Consell has 103,000 members and is a secondary actor within Catalan separatism, with less strength and popular pull than Òmnium and the ANC. However, the verdict returned by the consultation becomes relevant because the president of the entity plays a crucial role in the negotiations to unblock the investiture. He personally directs Junts’ movements to condition the vote for the 7 seats in Congress that the party won on June 23.

Puigdemont serves as president of the Consell and, although he does not occupy any position in the Junts organizational chart, he is the undisputed leader of the formation. His was the decision that the party endorsed the appointment of Francina Armengol as president of the Board. The former councilor of the Generalitat Toni Comín plays, like Puigdemont, a dual role. He combines the position of vice president of the Consell with that of Junts MEP. In addition, the party has chosen him to be the interlocutor with Sumar in the investiture talks. “To think about what effect the vote in the Consell can have on the negotiation is to get ahead of ourselves, first you have to vote and see what result comes out,” says Comín. “It is good to have these internal regulatory norms, but then a reasonable political reading has to be made,” he defends.

The internal code of the Consell de la República establishes as the president’s obligations “to establish and deploy the general guidelines of government action and guarantee their continuity.” Article 336 obliges the members of the entity’s government to “avoid incurring any situation of conflict of interest.”

The debate occurs at a time of certain upheaval within the Consell. Toni Comín has been singled out by a sector of members, who accuse him of being motivated by “personal interests” and even of taking advantage of the organization of events linked to the independence movement: “We must ask ourselves if the suppliers who benefit from these representation expenses, staging of events and multimedia technical equipment have not been a business avenue for a small circle of people close to the vice president,” critics point out.

Private initiative

In 2018, Puigdemont created the Consell de la República, a private initiative that presents itself as the “Catalan National Authority” with the objective of vindicating the result of the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017 “until it can be made effective.” Since then, the Consell has tried to assume the role of shadow government, without being subject to Spanish legislation, and has even gone so far as to promote a Catalan identity card – at a price of six euros for the digital mode and 12 euros If you want the card also physically. If it ever had one, the entity has lost the character of unifying the independence movement, and has become basically linked to Junts per Catalunya. Toni Castellà and Aurora Madaula, both Junts deputies in the Parliament, appear on the Consell’s control panel. The singer-songwriter Lluís Llach is also there. A source close to the leadership of Esquerra Republicana points out that, from the Republicans, the rejection of the Consell is “visceral.”

Lawyer Teresa Vallverdú is part of the management body of the Consell. She points out that, regardless of whether or not it is appropriate to call a consultation at this time, the entity’s government has its hands tied, which is why it sets the internal code. Any member can promote a debate and, if they add 1% of endorsements, which amounts to a thousand supports, the issue must be submitted to a vote by the bases. “Whatever is later decided is binding on the Consell government, it is not binding on anyone else,” reasons Vallverdú. Toni Comín maintains a similar argument.

Puigdemont’s number 2 argues that the Consell “is an organization that has democratic radicalism as one of its operating principles.” Comín takes the opportunity to address the accusations of authoritarianism that a sector of members has launched against the management, after having announced the dissolution of the Assembly of Representatives, which was called to be a shadow Parliament of Catalonia. The Consell management maintains that the assembly has lost functionality and that it is necessary to think about a new structure. “This arrogant and Spanish way of doing things is typical of the leadership of political parties with little or no internal democracy and is contrary to the values ​​of the republic in which we intend to live,” the dissidents reply in a writing.

Whether or not the Assembly is dissolved is put to a vote by members between October 11 and 16, just before asking them if the Consell should be activated to block the investiture.

