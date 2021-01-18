January 20 is a day marked by fire for American presidents. It is the day when, after being elected a couple of months earlier, they are sworn in in front of their family, their people and the whole world. An act full of force and symbolism in which, raising their right hand, they take an oath on a Bible that is usually held by the same person: his wife. Although there have been presidents who are unmarried, widowed, or whose wives have not performed the role of first ladies, throughout the last century all presidents have been accompanied by their wives.

In their capacity as first ladies, couples take on a symbolic role on January 20. Together with the presidents, they become the center of focus and are portrayed ad nauseam. Hence, they tend to carefully weigh what to wear to determine what message they send to the world with that outfit. In general, first ladies are usually classic and understated. In addition, there is also the weather factor, and that is that in Washington in January it is usually very cold. For the inauguration of Joe Biden, who will become 46th president of the United States, just a couple of degrees above zero are expected. This is how the most recent first ladies, from Melania Trump to Jackie Kennedy, have dressed in recent times.

2017: Melania Trump

For the inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump, Melania wore a dress-coat crossed over the chest in a sky blue tone, an outfit designed by Ralph Lauren and in which many saw reminiscences of Jacqueline Kennedy’s classicism. To reinforce the idea, she wore heeled shoes of the same color, matching gloves and diamond earrings, in addition to her hair, a hairstyle that has hardly been seen in the next four years.

2013: Michelle Obama

One of the most groundbreaking images of recent years was starred by Michelle Obama for the second inauguration of Barack Obama. In 2013 the lawyer wore a checkered tie-type coat with a flare, accompanied by a beaded belt and high leather boots, adorned with fuchsia leather gloves. It had been created by Thom Browne, a 2012 national fashion award winner who had only been making womenswear for two years.

2009: Michelle Obama

The first African-American lady in US history has always been very aware that clothes send a message that remains, and that sometimes it is greater than the words that she cannot pronounce. For this reason, for the inauguration of Barack Obama in January 2009, Michelle chose a lime green outfit by Cuban designer Isabel Toledo (who passed away in 2019). It was made of wool and tried to convey joy and hope with its bright color. “The most important thing was finding the right fabric. Finally I decided on a wool lace (…) For my team and for me it was very important that it was warm. I didn’t want Michelle to freeze for the world. I wanted the coat to be comfortable for the First Lady, to feel that she was hugging her like a friend, while feeling that she could move naturally, gesture and speak ”, she explained the designer in the middle Racked shortly after.

2005: Laura Bush

For the second inauguration of her husband, George W. Bush, Laura Bush opted for a gleaming white midi dress and coat ensemble, made in cashmere and signed by Oscar de la Renta, with some sparkles on the collar and cuffs. For the subsequent dance, the classic Republican, much more glamorous than in the first inauguration, opted for a dazzling silver dress from the same creator, who was surprised that the Republican first lady chose him after being often dressed by the Democrat Hillary Clinton, as she told the newspaper Washington Post.

2001: Laura Bush

For the first inauguration of President George Bush Jr., on January 20, 2001, the Texan teacher wore a classic sky blue dress and coat outfit with a black fur collar and matching gloves and shoes. It was designed by the creator of his native Dallas Michael Faircloth and was done in one of the most repeated colors of the first ladies. The newspaper Washington Post He declared it as “with pleasure, but surely, the equivalent of a little black dress (short black dress) of the inaugurations”.

1997: Hillary Clinton

For Bill Clinton’s second inauguration, Hillary Clinton wore a pink coat with a gold clasp and beige gloves, so as not to break the outfit. It had been designed by Oscar de la Renta.

1993: Hillary Clinton

The first inauguration leaves a stamp of Hillary Clinton in her 90s, and the last time a first lady has worn a hat (previously almost mandatory) at an inauguration. Clinton wore indigo blue, a color traditionally associated with Democrats.

1989: Barbara Bush

The late Barbara Bush also opted for blue for her wife’s inauguration, with a coat with a classic silhouette and matching buttons and no matching headdress or hat.

1985: Nancy Reagan

Nancy Reagan had already been a bright and stylish American movie star when her husband, Ronald Reagan, became president of the United States in the early 1980s. For his second inauguration in January 1985, he wore a set of hat and dress with a matching coat, in blue, accompanied by gold chains on the neck and waist, very much in the style of the eighties.

1981: Nancy Reagan

For Ronald Reagan’s first inauguration, Nancy opted for Republican red, with a structured-shoulder coat that she accompanied with a matching crown of sorts.

1977: Rosalynn Carter

At the inauguration of Democrat Jimmy Carter, both his wife Rosalynn and their daughter, Amy, opted for the blue tones of the party. Rosalynn also opted to wear leather gloves and high boots, more protective against the cold.

1974: Betty Ford

The inauguration of President Gerald Ford was different from that of the other presidents, since he took the position after the resignation of Richard Nixon in August of that same year. His swearing in was in the summer and inside the White House, so both he and his wife, Betty Ford, who had been a model and dancer, wore lighter suits. In the case of the first lady, she opted for a short blue flared dress with white trimmings with a plunging neckline.

1973: Pat Nixon

For President Nixon’s second inauguration, his wife Pat wore an unusual color, a bottle green, with fur details on the collar.

1969: Pat Nixon

The end of the sixties and the beginning of the seventies can be seen in the outfit chosen by Pat Nixon for the first inauguration of her husband, Richard Nixon. Pat opted for a fuchsia pink coat that she complemented with a fur hat and a collar made of the same material, very fashionable at the time.

1965: Lady Bird Johnson

Just four years earlier, the outfit that Lady Bird (real name Claudia) wore to the inauguration of her husband, Lyndon B. Johnson, was an epitome of the 1960s. An A-shaped red coat with a bow at the neck and a large hat covering her half-length hair that were a reflection of the time.

1961: Jacqueline Kennedy

The most recognized first lady, a symbol of popular culture, was Jacqueline Kennedy. On January 20, 1961, exactly 60 years ago, her image of elegance went around the world with a half-sleeved silk coat in pastel blue that she accompanied with a matching hat, brown Russian fur collar and white gloves. designed by Oleg Cassiny. It was the first sample of a style that would become so recognizable that it bears its own name and that continues to be very marked in the popular imagination.