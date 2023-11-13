The investiture of Pedro Sánchez will be held, as planned, next Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16. After the PSOE sealed the controversial key agreement with Junts last Thursday in Brussels to guarantee the re-election of its leader, the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, appeared today to make official the date that Moncloa had been targeting.

In principle, the leader of the socialists has the necessary votes for Sánchez to be inaugurated in the first vote, that is, by absolute majority, given that, barring any surprise, he will have 179 votes in favor of a Chamber of 350: those of the PSOE, Sumar, ERC, Junts, Bildu, PNV, BNG and Canary Coalition, a formation that governs with the PP in the Canary Islands, which also supported the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo and which the PSOE wanted to include in an attempt to isolate the popular and Vox and dampen protests against the amnesty law.

The Armengol announcement comes without the PSOE and its partners having yet registered in the Lower House the questioned norm that will leave the crimes of the ‘procés’ unpunished and that the socialists finished negotiating last week with Carles Puigdemont’s party. The pro-independence forces renounced their previous demand that the initiative be approved before Pedro Sánchez officially requested the confidence of the rest of the parliamentary groups to become president again, but they do maintain the demand that the first steps be taken for its processing.

The intention, as stated on Friday by the acting Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, was to register it this Monday; something that would still be, in principle, possible. The partners whom the socialists want to make co-responsible for the rule have received it, however, shortly before 11:30 for their prior examination.

The PNV spokesperson, Aitor Esteban, explained this morning in Euskadi Irratia that although it seemed “surprising” his party knew about the amnesty law from what it had heard through the media. And he pointed out: “I suppose,” he said, “that they will give us a space to read the text.”

Esquerra, many of whose leaders will also be favored by Pedro Sánchez’s decision to cross one of the red lines that he himself marked in the last legislature in relation to the demands of separatism and who has also negotiated the content of the law with the PSOE warned last week that it would review the issues introduced by Junts. The Republicans reject that the rule serves to amnesty clear cases of corruption unrelated to the ‘procés’ such as the one carried out by the president of the post-covergente formation, Laura Borràs, convicted of cutting up contracts when she was in charge of the Institució de las Lletres Catalanes.