Princess Leonor, in a classroom of the General Military Academy (AGM) of Zaragoza, during her first day of class on August 18. EFE/House of SM El Rey

The decision of the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, to hold the investiture debate of Alberto Núñez Feijóo on September 26 and 27 clears up the doubts surrounding the swearing in of the Constitution of the Princess of Asturias: that is, that in On the date scheduled for that solemn ceremony, October 31, the Cortes were dissolved by a hypothetical new electoral call.

Article 61.2 of the Constitution states that the heiress to the Crown, “upon reaching the age of majority”, will take an oath or promise before the Courts to faithfully fulfill her duties and to uphold and enforce the Constitution; as well as to respect the rights of citizens and autonomous communities.

The Princess of Asturias turns 18 on October 31, so if she follows her father’s example, that same day she should take the oath before the Courts, meeting in solemn session. However, if the president of Congress had opted for an express investiture for Alberto Núñez Feijóo, before the end of August, and neither he nor any other candidate had managed to be invested in the following two months, the Cortes would have been automatically dissolved before finish october

The postponement until September 27 of the first investiture vote for Feijóo guarantees that in no case will the Cortes be dissolved before the end of November and, in addition to ruling out possible elections in the middle of Christmas, ensures that the current one will continue on October 31 legislative power.

The fact that by then there is still no government and, consequently, the solemn opening session of the legislature has not been held, with the presence of the King, does not prevent, according to legal experts, the oath of the Princess from being held, since , since its constitution on August 17, the Cortes are in full exercise of their functions. More doubts raised the possibility that the heiress could swear the Constitution before the permanent deputation, in the event that Parliament had been dissolved on those dates.

Leonor de Borbón entered the General Military Academy (AGM) on the 17th to begin a three-year military training that will take her next summer to the Naval School in Marín (Pontevedra) and the following summer to the Air Academy in San Javier (Murcia). On October 7, she will be sworn in as a flag and on that date she will go from the first year to the second at the Army teaching center. The Ministry of Defense and the Casa del Rey have ruled out that the Princess parades at the military parade on October 12 in Madrid to prevent her from monopolizing all the prominence of her.

The oath or promise of the Princess will be made with the new Government, in the event that a candidate is sworn in, or with the acting Government if no one has obtained the confidence of Congress by then. The big question is whether the Princess’s grandfather, Juan Carlos I, an expatriate in Abu Dhabi for two years, will attend the session. Although in this time he has visited Spain three times, he has not participated in any public act. The oath of the heiress is especially significant, since it symbolizes the continuity of the Monarchy in the Bourbon family. As of October 31, upon reaching the age of majority, if Felipe VI died, abdicated or declared himself incapacitated, Leonor de Borbón would automatically assume the Head of State, without the need for a regency.