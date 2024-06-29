Murder of Giulia Cecchettin and the discovery of the investigators from Filippo Turetta’s phone: here’s what they would have found on their last appointment

A really important piece of news is what has emerged in the last few hours and which concerns the murder of Giulia Cecchettin. Philip Turetta In his phone he had 52 photos of her, who was with him inside the shopping centre, shortly before losing her life.

A disconcerting discovery, which aired the program yesterday afternoon Afternoon Five. From these images you can see the girl intent on trying on clothes and in those same minutes to send messages to his sister, to find out what she thought of what he was seeing.

Filippo Turetta from 5.50pm to 9.10pm took 52 frames, which were later left on her phone. Giulia had decided to stop that relation, because she was tired of the 22-year-old’s jealousy, but he didn’t have the slightest intention of giving up. In fact, in her confession she said that his fury arose because she didn’t accept his gifts and didn’t want to go back to him.

CREDIT: CHANNEL 5

The boy who is now in the Verona prison, tried to do everything possible to get back with her. From those images, however, you can see a Giulia annoyed and that she seemed to be forced to do some funny grimaces with his face.

Giulia Cecchettin’s crime committed by Filippo Turetta

The two had dinner together at a fast food restaurant located inside the shopping center. Turetta also took photos of Giulia while she was drinking. Once the whole tour was over and she had looked for her graduation dress, they went out of there together.

From Filippo’s story he wanted to give her a monkey and had a backpack with others giftswhich however she never wanted to accept. This decision of hers would have caused a strong feeling of angerto want to cause his death, using precisely two knives that he had in the car.

CREDIT: CHANNEL 5

These images, if they confirm the aggravating circumstance of premeditation which at the moment seems to be only a hypothesis, could lead one to think that Turetta put an end to Giulia’s life and that he took those photos only to have his own I remember.