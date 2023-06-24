Murder of Giulia Tramontano, investigations by investigators are underway to reconstruct the movements of Alessandro Impagnatiello

Under examination by the police for the crime of Giulia Tramontano and the child she was carrying, there are the movements made by the boyfriend Alexander Impagnetiello. The investigators want to understand if what she said is true or if there are points to clarify.

The 30-year-old who worked as a barman, after confessing and having the body found, is in arrestbut at the moment there are still many things to clarify.

Giulia Tramontano lost her life on the evening of Saturday 27 Mayby the hand of his partner. She was pregnant with the baby Thiagowhich should have been born just two months later.

The man in his confession said he was stressed outsince he had been carrying on well for about a year two different relationships. One with the convinced and one with the girl he had met at work and who also framed him.

Before disposing of the body, he said he kept it in the cellar and garage for about 2 days. Subsequently in the night between Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 May, she hid it behind a cavity in an area of ​​Senago where there are several garages.

The images of Alessandro Impgnatiello’s cameras

Investigators are currently trying to rebuild the man’s movements from the night of the crime to the previous days. In addition, the Ris are doing all the investigations into the objects and traces found in the couple’s house.

The purpose of controlling these videos and also the telephone cellsis precisely to understand what Impagnatiello did after putting an end to his partner’s life.

From some frames of a camera outside the house, the 30-year-old can be seen going out with some bags in hand. The hypothesis is precisely what he got rid of dirty clothes and also objects used for cleaning.

A first inconsistency in his confession came when he said that he told her about 2 or 3 fendentsthe. However, the autopsy revealed that they are approximately 37 the blows that the man inflicted on her upper body, with a weapon found in the kitchen.