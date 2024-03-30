Bastrykin: by reconstructing the events before the terrorist attack in detail, it is possible to identify the customers

The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) will reconstruct in detail the events that preceded the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. Alexander Bastrykin gave the corresponding instructions at an operational meeting, reports press service departments.

Investigative measures will make it possible to identify the circle of accomplices, but above all, they will reveal the identities of the organizers and customers, the Sledkom notes in a statement. According to the head of the Investigative Committee, investigators and criminologists work around the clock. Interrogations of the accused continue, including at the scene of the tragedy. The victims help clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, the investigation announced the identification of 134 victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus. Genetic examinations are being carried out on the bodies of the remaining victims. In total, according to the latest data, 144 people died as a result of the terrorist attack.

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow occurred on the evening of March 22. A group of armed terrorists entered the building and opened targeted fire on people, and also set the building on fire, blocking visitors inside.

Four natives of Tajikistan are called the perpetrators of the terrorist attack. They were detained near the border with Ukraine and Belarus. Nine people are involved in the case. The defendants face life imprisonment.