The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC RF) is establishing the identities of the Ukrainian commanders who ordered the downing of the Il-76, which transported Ukrainian prisoners of war for exchange. About this on February 28 in an interview TASS said the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

According to him, investigators and experts have already established the type of weapon that was used to attack the plane.

“These are MIM-104A anti-aircraft guided missiles of the Patriot complex <...> Several hundred fragments of the bodies of the dead were found at the site of the plane crash. The results of genetic examinations allowed us to make an unambiguous conclusion about the belonging of the seized body fragments to crew members, military police officers and 65 Ukrainian military personnel who died in the plane crash,” said the head of the Investigative Committee.

Bastrykin stated that the missiles were launched from the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region.

The crash of an Il-76 plane occurred in the Belgorod region on the morning of January 24. On board the plane were six crew members, 65 Ukrainian prisoners for exchange and three Russian military personnel accompanying them. Everyone died. Later, the Investigative Committee reported that on fragments of the bodies of prisoners who died in the crash, they found tattoos characteristic of the Ukrainian military, including “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation).

On January 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an international investigation into the plane crash in the Belgorod region. On February 1, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that the Il-76 was shot down by a MIM-104A missile from the American Patriot air defense system, which was in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later, on February 8, The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that the Il-76 was shot down by an American Patriot missile. The newspaper's sources also confirmed that the Patriot system used to hit the plane was provided by a European Union (EU) country.