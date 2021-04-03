The Investigative Committee commented on reports that in the Rostov region, the mother kept her eight-year-old daughter on a leash without food or water, reports April 3 REN TV…

As noted by Galina Gagalaeva, senior assistant to the head of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Rostov Region, the investigators are examining the circumstances of the case.

“There was a report that in the city of Novoshakhtinsk, an eight-year-old girl was tortured in the family and was subsequently taken to hospital with bodily injuries. Currently, investigators are trying to find out the reasons and circumstances for which the girl found herself in a socially dangerous position, ”Gagalaeva said.

Earlier on April 3, it became known that a resident of Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, mocked her eight-year-old daughter. As local residents said in the public on social networks “This is Rostov”, the girl was on a leash, the woman hardly fed or watered her. The situation became known when an acquaintance came to visit. She released the child, called an ambulance and the police.

It was noted that the girl had bruises from the rope on her arms. She is currently hospitalized.