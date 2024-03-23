Investigative Committee reported 133 dead in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia has updated official data on the number of deaths during the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. The press service of the department reported this to Lenta.ru.

The number of victims of the terrorist attack increased to 133 people as the rubble in the building was cleared. Search work continues.

Earlier, Telegram channels reported 143 and 150 deaths in the terrorist attack in Crocus near Moscow.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Terrorists broke into the concert hall building and began shooting at visitors. According to eyewitnesses, there were at least five attackers. A case of terrorism has been opened.